Urena did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Urena allowed an RBI single from P.J. Higgins with two outs in the fifth inning for the first run of the game. The righty has been awful in his last 10 starts with a 7.03 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 48.2 innings; however, the 31-year-old has allowed only one run in back-to-back outings and has gone five straight without surrendering a home run.