Urena agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, which includes a club option for 2024, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander began 2022 in a relief role for the Brewers but was let go in May and joined the Rockies. He worked as a starter in Colorado and had a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 60:38 K:BB across 89.1 innings.