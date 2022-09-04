Urena (3-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out just one over 5.1 innings, taking the loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Reds.

Urena allowed the Reds to piece together a five-run rally in the fourth inning, though a Ryan McMahon throwing error didn't help the cause. In the sixth, the Reds started building again before manager Bud Black went to the bullpen. Urena was responsible for two of the Reds' five runs in the sixth. This was the fifth time in his last nine outings that the 30-year-old righty has allowed at least four earned runs. He has a 6.13 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 38:34 K:BB through 69 innings across 16 outings (12 starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is projected for a home start versus Arizona next weekend.