Urena did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings during a 7-4 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out six.

After failing to get through the third in each of his first two outings, Urena's performance Wednesday was certainly a step in the right direction. However, it was far from perfect, and he was in line for the loss until the Rockies tied the game at 4-4 in the seventh. All three of Urena's runs came via homers, and he's now given up five home runs over his first 10 innings this season.