Urena (1-2) was tagged for the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

Urena allowed only one extra-base hit in the outing, but it was a big three-run home run off the bat of Hunter Renfroe in the fourth inning. Prior to that hit, he had held the Brewers scoreless and appeared on his way to another successful appearance. Urena came into the contest having notched three straight quality starts during which he'd given up just three runs over 18.2 frames. The right-hander still has a solid 3.13 ERA through 31.2 innings on the campaign.