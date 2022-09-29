Urena (3-8) was tagged with the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Urena tied his season-high mark with six strikeouts in the contest, but he also issued a season-high four walks. He needed 96 pitches to get through five frames and ended up with his second loss to the Giants over the past week. Urena made five starts in September, posting a 3.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 27.1 innings while registering an 0-3 record.