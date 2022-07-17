Urena (1-1) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

Urena took advantage of the lowly Pirates offense, going six strong for his first win of the season. The veteran right-hander has been solid in his three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 7. He has only given up three earned runs in 18.2 innings as a starter. Despite playing well in the opportunities he has been given this season, it is unclear if he will hang in the rotation since Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) is expected to return after the All-Star break.