Urena allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Urena completed six frames for the first time in four starts. All three runs against him came via the home run -- he gave up a two-run blast to Christian Walker in the first inning and a solo shot to Emmanuel Rivera in the sixth. Urena has given up four homers in 37 innings across seven outings with the Rockies, with three of those homers coming in road games. He's pitched to a 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 22:24 K:BB across 44.2 innings between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. The right-hander is lined up for another start versus the Diamondbacks next weekend, with that outing in Colorado's Coors Field.