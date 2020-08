Fuentes was recalled from the Rockies' alternate training site prior to Thursday's game against the Astros, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Fuentes almost never plays, even when he's in the majors, and that should remain the case for as long as Daniel Murphy and Nolan Arenado are healthy. Chris Owings and David Dahl are on the injured list, so the Rockies wanted an extra bench bat.