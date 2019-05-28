Fuentes went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a pair of runs for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

The 26-year-old is in a nice groove at the plate for the Isotopes, as he's now 6-for-9 with a homer and four RBI over his last two games, boosting his Triple-A slash line up to .276/.333/.455. He got a brief run at the big-league level earlier this season and went just 2-for-18 before being optioned back to Albuquerque.