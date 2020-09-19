Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Fuentes was the most productive Rockies batter Friday. The first baseman knocked a three-run homer in the second inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to 4-3 at the time. In the sixth, Fuentes got aboard with a single and scored on a David Dahl triple. The 27-year-old Fuentes now has two homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base in 20 games. He's slashing .339/.349/.525 across 63 plate appearances.