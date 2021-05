Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Padres during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader,

He blasted a two-run shot off Blake Snell in the second inning, then brought home Charlie Blackmon with a walkoff single in the eighth inning. Fuentes has had a rough start to the season, hitting just .204 through 34 games, but he's supplied some modest power with three homers and 13 RBI.