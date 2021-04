Fuentes went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

After bringing home a run with a groundout in the first inning, Fuentes launched a three-run shot in the fifth to help put the game away. It's the second homer of the year for the 28-year-old and he has nine RBI through 14 games, but his .188/.188/.333 slash line and 0:14 BB:K leave a lot to be desired.