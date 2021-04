Fuentes (wrist) went 1-for-2 with a double, one run and one RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Fuentes was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to left wrist soreness and didn't start in the series opener against Arizona on Tuesday. However, he pinch hit in the 10th inning and knocked in the game-tying run. Fuentes didn't appear to be bothered by his wrist injury while hitting and playing the field Tuesday, and he should be available going forward.