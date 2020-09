Fuentes went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Fuentes opened the scoring with a two-run single off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth before adding another RBI knock off Blake Treinen in the sixth. The 27-year-old has 13 RBI to go along with a strong .348/.357/.515 slash line on the campaign. He figures to continue getting everyday at-bats at first base during the final week of the regular season.