Fuentes went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Padres.

The rookie infielder broke the game open with his three-run shot in the seventh inning, giving Colorado an 8-3 lead. Fuentes entered this contest with just three hits in his first 24 MLB at-bats but doubled that total Sunday with three more, including his second career homer.