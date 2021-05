Fuentes went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBI during Thursday's victory over the Reds.

Fuentes extended Colorado's early lead by taking Luis Castillo deep in the first inning. He also tacked on an RBI single in the fourth, followed by yet another RBI single in the sixth. It was the second long ball in as many games for the 28-year-old, who has tallied four homers on the season while batting .223/.236/.350.