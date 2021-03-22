Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and one double in Sunday's spring loss to the Royals.

Fuentes was a bright spot in the Rockies' lineup Sunday, and he put the team on the board with a solo blast in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old is now hitting .275 with one home run, seven runs, five RBI, one walk and eight strikeouts over 15 Cactus League games this spring. While C.J. Cron figures to see the bulk of the playing time at first base this year, Fuentes could carve out at-bats at third base early in the season if Ryan McMahon shifts to second base while Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) is sidelined.