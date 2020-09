Fuentes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Fuentes went deep off Dodgers starter Julio Urias in the second inning, giving the Rockies their first lead of the game. The homer was Fuentes' first of the year, to go with six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in 11 games. He's slashing .370/.400/.593 over 30 plate appearances -- if he can keep it up, he could see more playing time.