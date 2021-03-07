Fuentes went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two strikeouts in Saturday's spring win over the Angels.

Although Fuentes struck out twice Saturday, he blasted a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning and scored later in the frame. Over his first five games this spring, the 28-year-old has gone 4-for-10 with two doubles, four runs, three RBI and three strikeouts. He's currently in a battle for playing time at first base, but his defensive versatility means that he could play third base or left field if needed, even if C.J. Cron, Greg Bird or Connor Joe win the job at first base, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.