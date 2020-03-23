Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Improving at first base
Fuentes was pushing for a spot on the 26-man roster prior to spring training getting put on hold, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The younger cousin of Nolan Arenado, Fuentes has shown budding defensive versatility while hitting .300 with zero extra-base hits, zero walks and five strikeouts in 31 plate appearances this spring. He could provide a right-handed bat off the bench, occasionally starting over lefty Daniel Murphy at first base while also getting rare starts at third base. Fuentes worked a lot this spring to become a better defender at first base and he makes for a natural platoon partner with Murphy, although the latter's contract and status will still likely keep him in the lineup against plenty of left-handed pitchers.
