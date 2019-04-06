Fuentes (hand) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Fuentes spent spring training recovering from hand surgery in February but makes his way to the majors with Daniel Murphy (finger) and Ryan McMahon (elbow) now on the injured list. The 26-year-old slashed .327/.354/.517 at Albuquerque last season and should serve as corner infield depth for the Rockies.

