Fuentes was added to the Rockies' 30-man roster Thursday.
Fuentes improved at first base over the offseason and impressed enough during spring training and summer camp to earn a spot in the majors to begin the season. After appearing in 24 games for the Rockies last season, Fuentes could see some playing time against left-handed pitching on occasion to give Daniel Murphy some rest. However, the team has much more invested in Murphy, so he should see the majority of playing time, even against southpaws.