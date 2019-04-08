Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Makes first start
Fuentes is in the lineup, playing first base and hitting sixth for Colorado's game against the Braves on Monday.
Fuentes has made two pinch-hit appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque, ripping his first big-league hit in one of them, and he'll draw his first start of the campaign on Monday against Braves starter Julio Teheran. Fuentes put up excellent numbers in Triple-A last season, slashing .327/.354/.517 over 551 at-bats, and is healthy after working his way back from a hand injury during spring training.
