Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Optioned to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 6, 2020
at
12:43 pm ET 1 min read
Fuentes was optioned to the Rockies' alternate site Thursday.
He made the 30-man roster but has not been in the lineup once, so this move was not a surprise. Fuentes would need one or two injuries ahead of him at either corner infield spot to have a shot at notable playing time.
