Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Fuentes is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Fuentes started the past three games but will take a seat after going 1-for-10. Ryan McMahon will shift to third base while Alan Trejo starts at the keystone Tuesday.
