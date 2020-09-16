Fuentes went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Fuentes had a double in the third inning, but couldn't come around to score. He got aboard again on an infield single in the fifth and scored on Elias Diaz's homer. Fuentes then added insurance with a sacrifice fly to plate Nolan Arenado in the sixth. In limited time, Fuentes has been effective -- he's slashing .340/.353/.511 with a homer, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base in 17 games this season.