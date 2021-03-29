Fuentes went 4-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Sunday's spring loss to the Royals.

Fuentes smacked a double in the bottom of the first inning and drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the third. The 28-year-old has now hit .333 with one home run, 11 RBI and eight runs this spring. Although C.J. Cron will serve as the primary first baseman for the Rockies this year, Fuentes could see an uptick in playing time at third base over the first few weeks of the season while Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) is unavailable.