Fuentes went 1-for-1 with a double, two runs and one RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 spring win over the Athletics.

C.J. Cron started at first base in Wednesday's Cactus League matchup, but Fuentes entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the fifth inning. He doubled during his first at-bat before being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning during the comeback win. He's now gone 3-for-5 with three runs, one RBI and one strikeout over his first three spring games. He also made several impressive plays at first base Wednesday, while Cron committed a fielding error in the second inning that led to a run scoring. Fuentes will have to battle for playing time to begin the season after the Rockies brought Cron and Greg Bird in as non-roster invitees during the offseason, and he could be sent down if he struggles since he still has two options remaining. However, the 28-year-old has embraced the competition so far and has played well to begin spring training.