The Rockies scratched Fuentes from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to left wrist soreness, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Ryan McMahon will pick up the start at third base for Fuentes, who is considered day-to-day. Fuentes started each of the first three games of the series, going 2-for-13 with a home run and three RBI.