Fuentes will start at first base and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

In the lineup for the sixth game in a row and with four of those starts coming against right-handed pitchers, Fuentes appears to have supplanted Daniel Murphy as the Rockies' everyday first baseman. Fuentes earned the top job through his hot start to September, as the 27-year-old is slashing .393/.406/.607 on the month.