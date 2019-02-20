Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Sidelined following hamate surgery
Fuentes will miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on the hamate bone in his left hand Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how the injury was incurred, but it's a big blow to the corner infield prospect who posted a terrific season at Triple-A Albuquerque last season. Thankfully, it seems that Fuentes could return to game action before the end of spring training if all goes as planned, though a more concrete return date will likely formulate as he progresses in his rehab program.
