Fuentes will miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on the hamate bone in his left hand Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how the injury was incurred, but it's a big blow to the corner infield prospect who posted a terrific season at Triple-A Albuquerque last season. Thankfully, it seems that Fuentes could return to game action before the end of spring training if all goes as planned, though a more concrete return date will likely formulate as he progresses in his rehab program.