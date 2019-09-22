Rockies' Josh Fuentes: Smacks insurance homer
Fuentes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Fuentes put an end to Dodgers starter Walker Buehler's outing with a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning. It's the third homer of the year for Fuentes, who has hit .200/.200/.486 with six RBI and six runs scored over 35 at-bats this season, primarily in an off-the-bench role. He showed decent power with 17 homers in 101 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this year.
