Fuentes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Fuentes stole third base as part of a double-steal with Yonathan Daza in the second inning. It's the first career stolen base for the 26-year-old, who is hitting .216/.216/.412 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored over 51 plate appearances.

