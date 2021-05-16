Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old put Colorado on the board with a two-run double in the fourth inning. He came around to score on an error. In the fifth, Fuentes got aboard with a single and scored again. The infielder is on a five-game hitting streak, going 11-for-22 (.500) with two home runs, 13 RBI and six runs scored in that span. The hot streak has lifted his season slash line to .250/.267/.388 in 120 plate appearances.