Grosz and Griffin Herring were traded to the Rockies from the Yankees in exchange for Ryan McMahon on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees selected Grosz in the 11th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, and he's spent the 2025 season at High-A Hudson Valley. In 87 innings with Hudson Valley, Grosz owns a 4-8 record, a 4.14 ERA and a 94:35 K:BB.