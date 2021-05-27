site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Joshua Fuentes: Not starting Game 2
Fuentes isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Fuentes started Thursday's matinee and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Ryan McMahon will shift to third base while Brendan Rodgers starts at the keystone.
