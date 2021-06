Fuentes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

The righty-hitting Fuentes will be on the bench for the third time in four games, even though a lefty (Tyler Anderson) is on the hill for the Pirates. Fuentes looks like he'll remain in a backup role moving forward with C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon entrenched as the Rockies' regulars at the corner-infield spots.