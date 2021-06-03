Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Fuentes hit the game's only home run off Taylor Hearn in the eighth inning Wednesday. He scored half of the Rockies' runs. The 28-year-old was hitless in his last seven games in May before tallying four hits in the first two contests in June. He is slashing .255/.293/.427 with five homers, 26 RBI and 22 runs in 167 plate appearances. The third baseman gets the start most days, but the return of Brendan Rodgers could give Fuentes more bench time.