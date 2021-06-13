Fuentes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Fuentes will head to the bench for the second time in the series, and he could indirectly find himself as the odd man out for a regular role following Trevor Story's (elbow) recent return from the injured list. With Story back at shortstop, Brendan Rodgers has picked up more work of late at the keystone, which has forced Ryan McMahon over to Fuentes' regular spot at third base. Fuentes hasn't helped his case for maintaining everyday playing time by going 3-for-21 over his last seven games.