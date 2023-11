Mejia's contract was selected by the Rockies on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

A 23-year-old relief pitching prospect, Mejia split the 2023 season between High-A and Double-A, totaling 58.2 innings and 86 strikeouts while notching one save at each stop. He added another 16 strikeouts and three saves in 8.1 innings in the Arizona Fall League. Now that he is on the 40-man roster, a 2024 debut in the majors is a possibility.