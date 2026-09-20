Mejia (4-6) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Mariners after allowing one hit while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Mejia entered the game in the sixth inning and looked completely in control in the two innings he pitched, allowing just one of the seven batters he faced to reach and staying long enough to allow the Rockies to turn things around with a four-run seventh frame. Mejia has given up one or fewer earned runs in his last six relief appearances, posting a 2.16 ERA with an 11.9 K/9 and a 11:4 K:BB in 8.1 frames over that stretch.