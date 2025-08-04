Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Monday that Mejia and Victor Vodnik will share the closer job while Seth Halvorsen is shelved, Guerilla Sports reports.

Mejia has pitched well in his first major-league season, collecting a 4.05 ERA (3.38 FIP) and 43:13 K:BB across 40 relief innings. The 25-year-old has yet to record a save at the major-league level, but he's been seeing more high-leverage work, notching four holds over his last nine appearances. While Mejia is a talented reliever, the odds are against him being a steady source of saves in Colorado.