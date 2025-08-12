Mejia (1-1) took the loss and a blown save in Monday's 3-2 defeat to St. Louis, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Mejia is sharing Colorado's closer gig with Victor Vodnik while Seth Halvorsen (elbow) is sidelined, but Monday' showing doesn't bode well for Mejia's chances of earning future save opportunities. Vodnik has also yielded at least one run in five of his last seven outings, so this is perhaps becoming a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes outside of rosters desperate for saves. Through 43 innings, Mejia has a 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB.