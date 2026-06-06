Rockies' Juan Mejia: Tough outings piling up

Mejia (1-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while walking two across 0.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Brewers.

Mejia entered the game in the 10th inning with the score tied at 5-5, and he struck out the first batter he faced. However, he allowed the next five batters he faced to reach base before being pulled in favor of Seth Halvorsen. Mejia is in the high-leverage mix for the Rockies, but the team hasn't converted a save since May 18 and Mejia has allowed multiple earned runs in four of his last five appearances.