Fernandez (elbow) is listed as an available option out of the Colorado bullpen for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Fernandez hasn't seen any action in affiliated ball since 2018 spring training, as he's spent the better part of two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now seemingly healthy again, the 24-year-old is attending Rockies camp as a non-roster invitee. Considering he's never pitched above the Low-A level and has missed the past two seasons, Fernandez could open the campaign at a lower-level affiliate.