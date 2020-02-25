Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Available in relief Tuesday
Fernandez (elbow) is listed as an available option out of the Colorado bullpen for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Fernandez hasn't seen any action in affiliated ball since 2018 spring training, as he's spent the better part of two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now seemingly healthy again, the 24-year-old is attending Rockies camp as a non-roster invitee. Considering he's never pitched above the Low-A level and has missed the past two seasons, Fernandez could open the campaign at a lower-level affiliate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...