Fernandez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Fernandez was designated for assignment Saturday after spending the start of the year with Albuquerque, where he's struggled to a 9.47 ERA in 19 innings of relief. He'll remain at the same level going forward but will no longer be there as a member of the 40-man roster.
