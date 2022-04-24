Fernandez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Fernandez served as Colorado's 29th man for its doubleheader against Detroit. He did not appear in either game, and he will now return to a relief role with Albuquerque. Across 6.2 innings this season, he has a 4:4 K:BB with a 10.80 ERA.
More News
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Serving as 29th man•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Available in relief Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Returns to Rockies•
-
Marlins' Julian Fernandez: Shut down from throwing•