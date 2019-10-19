Play

Fernandez (elbow) was returned to the Rockies on Saturday.

Fernandez was plucked by the Giants from the Rockies in the Rule 5 draft back in December of 2017. He suffered an elbow injury prior to the 2018 regular season and has spent the entire time since then recovering from Tommy John surgery, first with the Giants and then with the Marlins after being claimed off waivers in November of 2018. Since he didn't spend any time on a big-league roster within two years of being drafted, he's now back in Colorado per Rule 5 rules.

