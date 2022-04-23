Fernandez will be the 29th man on the roster for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Fernandez will have a chance to pitch for the Rockies for the first time this season, and once the game concludes he will presumably rejoin Triple-A Albuquerque.
